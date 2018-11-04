× Police: Teen not kidnapped; robbery in South Collinwood under investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police say a 16-year-old who was the subject of a missing person’s report after a robbery in South Collinwood is safe.

According to a police report, an 18-year-old woman says she and her 16-year-old friend were sitting in a vehicle outside of a home in the 800 block of E. 149th Street around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

She told police the teen went into the home several times.

In a report she told police three men approached the vehicle and demanded she get in the backseat at gunpoint.

She said they drove her to an ATM and forced her to take out money.

Cleveland police say she told officers the armed men then dropped her off on E. 147, where she flagged down a driver for help.

She called police and reported the other teen had been kidnapped. After investigating police say the 16-year-old was not the victim of a kidnapping.

Police talked to people at the home where the woman says she was taken at gunpoint.

According to a report, officers found a replica handgun and the victim’s bank card. Officers spoke with several adults and juveniles at the home.

Cleveland police say the matter is under investigation.