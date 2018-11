× Police investigate shooting in Warrensville Heights

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Bureau of Criminal Investigations is assisting the Warrensville Heights Police Department with a shooting near the intersection of Warrensville Center Road and Harvard Avenue.

Police sources tell the I-TEAM that a man was shot in the face.

No other information is available at this time.

FOX 8 has a crew on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.