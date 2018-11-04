One final voting push before midterm election day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND—Early voting means that final push before Tuesday’s midterm elections. People gathered outside of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Sunday afternoon for a “Party at the Polls” event.

A long line of voters wrapped around the building as people discussed exercising their right.

The goal was to get people excited about heading out to the polls, Tuesday.

“It’s very important that people stand up show up and show out,” said Pam Ballard, of Cleveland.

A last-minute push from Republicans and Democrats was noticed in Northeast Ohio over the weekend.

Attorney General, Mike DeWine, who is running as the Republican candidate for Ohio Governor, gathered for several events, Sunday, including at the Northside Marketplace in Akron with others on the ticket.

“The economy has come back we are moving forward we just have to keep going. The last thing we need to really slow things down is if we raise taxes,” DeWine said.

There was a big voice for the Democratic ticket over the weekend in Cleveland as well, Ohio native and Grammy Award winner, John Legend. He campaigned with democratic gubernatorial candidate, Richard Cordray.

“The government we have today does not reflect the people, does not reflect our values,” Legend said.

Early voting continues into Monday. Polls are open at the Cuyahoga County BOE from 8:00am until 2:00pm.