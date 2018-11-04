× More than 4,000 sign petition to reinstate Idaho staff members placed on leave for border wall costume

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Thousands of people are signing a petition to reinstate the 14 Idaho elementary school staff members that were placed on administrative leave for caricaturing outfits depicting Mexican people and another group dressed as a border wall emblazoned with “Make America Great Again.”

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 4,000 people had already signed the Change.com petition addressed to Middleton School District Superintendent Josh Middleton.

Jacquelyn Meeker, the creator of the petition, argued the following:

“As we all know on Wednesday evening photos that included Middleton Heights staff were posted. Unfortunately, the photos were very controversial. However, we believe its been blown out of proportion, as this was a team building exercise done after school with no students present or involved. We fully believe in our staff at Middleton Heights and don’t feel that this should cost the men and women involved their jobs and cause further stress to our children. These men and women are a huge part of our children’s lives and the love and support they give them should not be overshadowed by what happened.”

According to the school district’s website, students will return to the elementary school on Monday to find extra administrators and increased security. The school’s crisis team will also be available to support students, staff and parents that have been impacted by the costumes.

The district also said that on Wednesday there will be an all-staff cultural sensitivity training, which will reportedly continue throughout the 2018-2019 school year, and continue at the start of each school year moving forward.

