× High school football regional semifinal playoff pairings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the pairings for the regional semifinals of the football playoffs Sunday.

Round 2 of the high school football playoffs are coming up on Friday and Saturday night and the games shift to neutral sites as we close in on championship weekend.

In Division 1, Mentor will face Canton McKinley in Brunswick at 7 p.m. on Friday night while St. Ed’s will take on Euclid at Byers Field in Parma.

Here’s the complete list of playoff pairings:

OHSAA Regional Semifinal Playoff Pairings

(Home team listed first. Pairings include seed and record.)

Division I – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9

Region 1

1 Mentor (10-1) vs. 5 Canton McKinley (9-2) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

7 Lakewood St. Edward (7-3) vs. 3 Euclid (9-2) at Parma Byers Field

Region 2

1 Reynoldsburg (10-1) vs. 4 Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-4) at Cols. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

2 Dublin Coffman (10-1) vs. 3 Tol. Whitmer (9-2) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

Region 3

1 Hilliard Davidson (10-1) vs. 4 Springfield (9-2) at London Bowlus Field

2 Clayton Northmont (10-1) vs. 6 Pickerington Central (9-2) at Springfield Evans Stadium

Region 4

1 Cin. Colerain (11-0) vs. 4 Milford (9-2) at Cin. St. Xavier Ballaban Field

7 Liberty Twp. Lakota East (8-3) vs. 3 Cin. Elder (7-4) at Mason Dwire Field, Atrium Stadium

Division II – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9

Region 5

1 Akr. Archbishop Hoban (11-0) vs. 5 Garfield Hts. (11-0) at Hudson Memorial Stadium

2 Maple Heights (11-0) vs. 6 Painesville Riverside (9-2) at Mayfield Wildcat Stadium

Region 6

1 Tol. Central Catholic (11-0) vs. 4 Avon Lake (10-1) at Sandusky Perkins Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium

2 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (11-0) vs. 3 Avon (10-1) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 7

1 Massillon Washington (11-0) vs. 5 Whitehall-Yearling (10-1) at Mansfield Arlin Stadium

7 Dresden Tri-Valley (10-1) vs. 3 Wadsworth (11-0) at Dover Crater Stadium

Region 8

1 Cin. Winton Woods (10-1) vs. 5 Morrow Little Miami (9-2) at Hamilton Virgil M. Schwarm Stadium

7 Cin. Anderson (8-3) vs. 3 Troy (10-1) at Miamisburg Holland Field

Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9

Region 9

1 Canfield (10-1) vs. 5 Akron East (9-2) at Ravenna Gilcrest Field at Portage Community Bank Stadium

2 Chagrin Falls Kenston (10-1) vs. 3 Medina Buckeye (10-1) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium

Region 10

8 Rocky River (7-4) vs. 4 Norwalk (8-3) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

7 Lexington (7-4) vs. 6 Sandusky (7-4) at Willard Stadium

Region 11

1 Cols. Bishop Hartley (9-2) vs. 4 Cols. Eastmoor Academy (10-1) at Hamilton Township Alumni Stadium

2 Granville (10-1) vs. 6 Thornville Sheridan (10-1) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium at White Field

Region 12

1 Kettering Archbishop Alter (10-1) vs. 5 Hamilton Badin (8-3) at Middletown Barnitz Stadium

2 Wapakoneta (10-1) vs. 3 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (9-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division IV – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10

Region 13

1 Perry (10-1) vs. 5 Girard (10-1) at Ashtabula Lakeside Field

2 Steubenville (10-1) vs. 3 Hubbard (10-1) at Youngstown Boardman Spartan Stadium

Region 14

1 Bellville Clear Fork (11-0) vs. 4 Lorain Clearview (10-1) at Wooster Follis Field

2 St. Marys Memorial (10-1) vs. 3 Van Wert (9-2) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Region 15

1 St. Clairsville (11-0) vs. 4 Bloom-Carroll (9-2) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

7 Newark Licking Valley (8-3) vs. 3 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (10-1) at Duncan Falls Philo Sam Hatfield Stadium

Region 16

1 Cin. Wyoming (11-0) vs. 4 Cin. Indian Hill (9-2) at Lakota West Firebird Field

2 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10-1) vs. 6 London (10-1) at Washington C.H. Miami Trace Stadium

Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10

Region 17

1 Orrville (9-2) vs. 4 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (11-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

2 Akron Manchester (8-3) vs. 3 Leavittsburg Labrae (10-1) at Louisville Leopard Stadium

Region 18

1 Genoa Area (11-0) vs. 4 Elyria Catholic (9-2) at First National Bank Field at Bellevue Athletic Facility

2 Liberty Center (10-1) vs. 3 Oak Harbor (10-1) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium

Region 19

1 Johnstown-Monroe (10-1) vs. 5 Bellaire (8-3) at Zanesville Maysville Athletic Complex

2 West Lafayette Ridgewood (10-1) vs. 3 Byesville Meadowbrook (8-3) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Region 20

1 Wheelersburg (10-1) vs. 5 Jamestown Greeneview (10-1) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

2 Middletown Madison (11-0) vs. 6 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (8-2) at Liberty Twp. Lakota East Stadium

Division VI – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9

Region 21

1 Mogadore (10-1) vs. 5 McDonald (11-0) at Aurora Veterans Stadium

2 Kirtland (11-0) vs. 3 Creston Norwayne (10-1) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

Region 22

1 Attica Seneca East (10-1) vs. 4 Columbus Grove (8-3) at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium

7 Sherwood Fairview (8-3) vs. 3 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 23

1 Bainbridge Paint Valley (11-0) vs. 4 Shadyside (9-2) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

2 Beverly Ft. Frye (10-0) vs. 3 Galion Northmor (10-1) at Pataskala Watkins Memorial Ascena Field

Region 24

1 Coldwater (9-2) vs. 5 St. Henry (9-2) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

2 Lima Central Catholic (9-1) vs. 3 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-1) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10

Region 25

1 Cuyahoga Heights (9-2) vs. 4 East Canton (8-3) at Hudson Memorial Stadium

7 Warren John F. Kennedy (6-5) vs. 3 Ashland Mapleton (8-3) at Canton Central Catholic Lowell Klinefelter Stadium

Region 26

8 Leipsic (10-1) vs. 5 McComb (10-1) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

2 Edgerton (11-0) vs. 6 Pandora-Gilboa (11-0) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex

Region 27

1 Lucas (9-2) vs. 4 Waterford (9-2) at Coshocton Stewart Field

2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-0) vs. 3 Glouster Trimble (10-1) at Logan Chieftain Stadium

Region 28

1 Fort Loramie (10-1) vs. 5 Sidney Lehman Catholic (8-3) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

2 Convoy Crestview (10-1) vs. 3 Minster (8-3) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

