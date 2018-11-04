WATCH LIVE: Grammy award winner John Legend campaigning for Democratic ticket in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Grammy award winning musician John Legend is rallying across Ohio for Democratic candidates.

Sunday Legend made appearances in Cleveland, Cinnicnnati and Dayton with gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray, Senator Sherrod Brown, former U. S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder, Jr. and former U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 13th District, Betty Sutton.

Legend is expected to discuss what he believes is at stake for Ohioans across the state, including expanding economic opportunity and protecting access to quality, affordable health care, especially for the 4.8 million Ohioans with pre-existing conditions.

The GOTV rally in Cleveland kicked off at 4 p.m. at George Washington Carver High School.

Legend and the Democrats he is campaigning with visited Dayton and Cincinnati earlier Sunday.