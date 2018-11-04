Final days of early voting underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Whether you like to vote early or plan on casting your ballot on Election Day, there are a few things to know before you go.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections held a news conference on Thursday ahead of Election Day.

Officials discussed preparations, including turnout projections, election security and what voters need to know before they head to the polls.

Early voting will continue Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Polls are open in Cuyahoga County from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 6.

