Cleveland police investigate robbery and kidnapping in South Collinwood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are searching for a missing 16-year-old following a robbery and kidnapping report in South Collinwood.

According to a police report, an 18-year-old woman says she and her friend, 16-year-old Noel Green III, were sitting in a vehicle outside of a home in the 800 block of E. 149th Street around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

She told police Green went into the home several times.

In a report she told police three men approached the vehicle and demanded she get in the backseat at gunpoint.

She said they drove her to an ATM and forced her to take out money.

Cleveland police say she told officers the armed men then dropped her off on E. 147, where she flagged down a driver for help.

Police talked to people at the home where the woman says she was taken at gunpoint.

According to a report, officers found a replica handgun and the victim’s bank card. Officers spoke with several adults and juveniles at the home. Officers say the people who live in the E. 149th Street home said they knew Green.

A missing person’s report was filed for Noel Green III. He’s a 16-year-old black male, 5’8″, 160 lbs.