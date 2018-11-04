Cleveland Browns face off against AFC leader Kansas City Chiefs

CLEVELAND—It should be an interesting Sunday in Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium when the struggling Cleveland Browns take on the hottest team in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns had a roller coaster week which began on Monday with the firing of head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. The two were let go because of internal discord.

The Browns named defensive coordinator Gregg Williams the interim head coach and Freddie Kitchens was promoted from running backs coach to offensive coordinator. Kitchens has called plays once in his career, an exhibition game earlier this year against the Detroit Lions.

The Browns and Chiefs are two teams heading in opposite directions, Cleveland has lost three straight games while the Chiefs have the best record in the AFC at 7-1.

So what kind of mindset will the Browns be in on Sunday afternoon when the Chiefs pay them a visit?

“The big thing is the focus of now, and each day, taking it one day at a time,” said Williams. “Each day, it has improved. I was impressed with Wednesday, I was impressed with Thursday and I was impressed with today. Can’t wait to play.”

The Browns and Chiefs kick off at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday from FirstEnergy Stadium.

