× Best job ever? Company wants to pay you to pet puppies

DALLAS – A company in Texas wants to pay somebody $100 an hour to pet puppies.

MUTTS Canine Cantina in Dallas posted on Instagram that they want to hire a “Puptern” for its new location in Fort Worth.

Applicants must post a photo or video showing their puppy petting skills by Nov. 12 with the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern or @muttscantina.

“Creativity is encouraged– tell us why you’re the best fit for the position in your caption!” the company said on Instagram.

The business is a dog-friendly restaurant, bar and dog park.