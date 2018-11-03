Temperatures dropping Saturday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Chilly along with some stubborn clouds, mainly out east, as we head into the evening.

The rain has stopped and we’ll have a good 36 hours before we introduce our next rain chance. Saturday night, with partial clearing, temperatures will drop into the low and mid 30’s. Definitely a frosty night for those well inland!

Don’t forget to set your clocks back when you head to bed. Daylight Savings ends at 2 AM. Who’s ready for that extra hour of sleep in the morning!?!

Sunday is our weather team’s “pick day” of the weekend. Clouds will win out again with more sunny breaks for time to time. Temperatures will finally warm to around average (56°). Highs will reach the mid 50’s and it’ll be dry. The Browns game forecast looks great! Temps will be in the mid 50’s with a mix of sun and clouds!

Here's the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information here.