TBDBITL takes the Horseshoe to ‘Happily Ever After’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Marching Band took fans to a land far, far away during the halftime show in Saturday’s game against Nebraska.

The show’s theme, Happily Ever After, turned to dragons, damsels in distress and knights in shining armor, according to the university.

Video shows the band marching in formations from classic fairy tales — such as the big, bad wolf trying to blow your house down — and even featured some modern fairy tales too.

The band played music from Disney movies Tangled and The Princess and the Frog, depicting scenes of a knight climbing up a princess’s hair and a kiss turning a frog into a prince.

They even played the theme song from HBO’s Game of Thrones, nodding to popular, modern fantasy.

TBDBITL also took a moment following their half-time performance to honor a 20-year-old member of Nebraska’s marching band who was killed in a car accident on October 26.

After their finale, from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, a tribute was read to 20-year-old trumpet player, Tyler Butterfield. The crowd gave a round of applause for Butterfield and the band spelled out “Tyler” before marching off the field while playing the OSU fight song.

From the @TBDBITL band family to @UNLBands — our hearts are with you on your loss of junior trumpet player Tyler Butterfield. pic.twitter.com/tIFNc5zBGj — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) November 3, 2018

