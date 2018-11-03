WATCH LIVE: Student shot near Case Western Reserve University, suspects in custody

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating a shooting near Case Western Reserve University’s campus.

According to an alert from CWRU, an undergraduate student was shot on Murray Hill Road, near Residential Village.

The student is reportedly in stable condition and the student’s parents have been notified.

The university claims that the two suspects are in custody. However, they say no additional information is available at this time.

CWRU asks that if you are in an emergency or have information regarding this investigation to please call (216) 368-3333.

The I-TEAM has learned that there is a second scene connected to this shooting at Coltman Road and Euclid Avenue. FOX 8 has a crew on scene.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.