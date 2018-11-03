× Portage County elections warning to Absentee voters on ballot return

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio – The Portage County Board of Elections is warning about a mailer with incorrect information about how to return your voted absentee ballot.

In a press release, the Portage County Board of Elections warns a slate ticket with the Ohio Republican Party included information stating you can return your absentee ballot to your polling place.

That is not the case.

All absentee ballots have to be postmarked by Monday, November 5 or returned in person at the Board of Elections Office before polls close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 6.

The Portage Board of Elections Office is located at 449 S. Meridian Street, Ravenna, 44266.

Early voting is underway. Check your location and hours here.