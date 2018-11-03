Passengers panicked after Carnival cruise ship tips over

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — A technical malfunction caused a Carnival Cruise to tip on its side, evoking panic in many passengers.

According to People, the Carnival Sunshine ship tipped on its side Sunday night after a switchboard malfunctioned.

“I didn’t think anything of it, since it’s not uncommon for ships to rock back and forth. But it didn’t rock back,” passenger David Crews told the outlet, “It kept leaning. Plates and silverware started sliding off the tables. Then the tables themselves started to slide. Glasses and plates started to fall and shatter. At this point, it was pure chaos. Screams. Cries. Panic.”

Photos were shared on Twitter showing supplies and dishes crashed to the floor after the tilt.

This is the inside of the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship on Sunday evening. @CarnivalCruise says the ship listed (tilted or leaned) because of a technical issue just hours after leaving @PortCanaveral. (H/t to David Crews for the pictures) pic.twitter.com/usSaQsZBzG — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) October 31, 2018

Carnival told People that the boat tipped a bit and then leveled out after about a minute. The ship reportedly continued as normal afterwards.

“There was never any issue with the safe operation of the ship, and our officers quickly intervened to correct the situation,” Carnival released in a statement to People.

However, many Sunshine passengers felt otherwise.

@CarnivalCruise on my first cruise with you all and experience major failures in service. Disappointed after being on the boat for 24 hours and just continual issues. — Josh Seefried (@JoshSeefried) October 29, 2018

@CarnivalCruise I have never experienced such unprofessionalism from a cruise about what I paid for! I am 2 sec from asking for a full refund and going on RoyalCaribbean — Lex Luther (@lexxxlutherr) October 29, 2018

“I was shifting, falling out of my seat,” a passenger named Kyla Williams told People, “This was very much the ship rolling to one side and everything falling down from that, and it was something you’ll never forget.”

Williams reportedly had to have her husband hold her up so she “wouldn’t fall.”

As an apology, Carnival reportedly gave guests a $50 on-board credit, but many guests still opted to leave the ship early.