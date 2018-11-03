Ohio State band makes ‘classy gesture to Nebraska’ with tribute to Huskers’ trumpet player

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Marching Band paid tribute to a Nebraska marching band student during Saturday’s matchup against the Cornhuskers.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, 20-year-old trumpet player Tyler Butterfield was killed in a car accident on October 26.

Butterfield was reportedly the passenger in a vehicle that collided with another vehicle.

The 228-piece OSU band formed the words “Tyler” after their halftime show finale. According to the news outlet, a tribute to Butterfield was read over the public announcement system.

The crowd responded with applause and the band reportedly exited the field, playing the OSU fight song as they marched in the “Tyler” formation.

From the @TBDBITL band family to @UNLBands — our hearts are with you on your loss of junior trumpet player Tyler Butterfield. pic.twitter.com/tIFNc5zBGj — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) November 3, 2018

According to the Omaha World-Herald, this isn’t the first time Ohio State has “made a classy gesture to Nebraska.” In 2016, the band spelled out “SF27” during their halftime performance after Husker punter Sam Foltz died in a car accident.

You can watch Saturday’s halftime show, here.

More on TBDBITL here.