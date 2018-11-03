× Move over Grinch! Decorating early for Christmas makes you happier according to study

If you’re one of the people who likes to deck the halls before the clock strikes midnight on Halloween, you’re in some happy company.

A new study by the Journal of Environmental Psychology shows it really can make you jolly.

Science connects putting up boughs of holly to warm and fuzzy feelings.

It can also make you seem friendlier.

The study says putting holiday decorations on your home can make you seem more approachable and sociable.