Juvenile riding bike struck by vehicle in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Police are investigating an incident involving a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the the Westgate Shopping Center parking lot.

According to Fairview Park Police Department, a juvenile was hit by a car while riding a bike in the in the shopping center’s parking lot Saturday.

The juvenile reportedly suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. There is no additional information regarding his injuries or condition at this time.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.