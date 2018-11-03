Cleveland officer shot, suspect on the run in Buckeye Shaker

Posted 7:09 am, November 3, 2018, by , and , Updated at 08:48AM, November 3, 2018

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are issuing a call to the community to find the person who shot a police officer and one other person early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near East 121st Street and Cromwell.

Police say the officer, with the 4th District, has multiple injuries and was stable heading into surgery at University Hospitals. His injuries are considered serious.

The officer was responding to a shots fired call around 4:20 a.m. when he was shot.

In a press conference, police said someone opened fire at officers when they approached a home.

At least one bullet went through the door of the police cruiser and hit the officer in the leg.

Police say there is also another shooting victim who is in the hospital with injuries. Police say that person was shot before officers arrived on the scene.

Police are looking for the shooter. They do not have a description of the suspect.

The Fox 8 I-Team is gathering details on the shooting.

They were first to confirm reports of the officer shot.

Stay with Fox 8 News and Fox8.com for updates as this story develops.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline
tnaquin November 3, 20188:06 am

From the Fox 8 I-Team: We’re awaiting a press conference from Cleveland police on an officer shot in the leg

tnaquin November 3, 20188:08 am

Officer is in the hospital right now

tnaquin November 3, 20188:08 am

Search for suspect ongoing

tnaquin November 3, 20188:09 am

Around 4:20 a.m. officers were responding to a report of shots fired

tnaquin November 3, 20188:09 am

Officer was shot when approaching the scene

tnaquin November 3, 20188:09 am

Police are asking for help finding shooter

tnaquin November 3, 20188:10 am

The officer is at University Hospitals

tnaquin November 3, 20188:10 am

His family is with him as well as other officers

tnaquin November 3, 20188:10 am

He was alert prior to undergoing surgery for the shooting

tnaquin November 3, 20188:10 am

The injuries are considered serious

tnaquin November 3, 20188:11 am

The officer has numerous wounds

tnaquin November 3, 20188:11 am

Police: Our officers are out there and will be out there until we find the person who committed this crime

tnaquin November 3, 20188:12 am

Police do not have any description of the suspect

tnaquin November 3, 20188:12 am

Police say there is another shooting victim. That victim was shot before officers arrived on the scene. 

tnaquin November 3, 20188:12 am

That victim has been hospitalized with injuries