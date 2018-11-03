Fox 8 I-Team: Cleveland officer shot in the leg in Buckeye Shaker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The Police Union President as well as other city officials confirm a Fourth District officer was shot in the leg early Saturday.

The officer was on duty at the time of the shooting.

The shooting happened near East 121st Street.

Officials are not saying if any arrests have been made.

Cleveland police are holding a news conference at 8 a.m.

