Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns with Democrats in Parma Heights

Vice President Joe Biden appears at a rally with Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Riverfront Sports athletic facility on August 15, 2016 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The event was Biden's first with Clinton on the campaign trail. Clinton focused her speech on the economy and bringing jobs to the key swing state of Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
Vice President Joe Biden appears at a rally with Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Riverfront Sports athletic facility on August 15, 2016 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The event was Biden's first with Clinton on the campaign trail. Clinton focused her speech on the economy and bringing jobs to the key swing state of Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio – Former Vice President Joe Biden is participating in a Ohio Democratic Party get-out-the-vote rally at Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights Saturday.
Democrats Senator Sherrod Brown and Ohio gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray will be at the event.
Fox 8 will stream it live at 11 a.m.
Biden campaigned in Youngstown Monday.
President Donald Trump visits Cleveland on Monday to urge votes for Republicans.
41.372014
-81.755629