Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns with Democrats in Parma Heights

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio – Former Vice President Joe Biden is participating in a Ohio Democratic Party get-out-the-vote rally at Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights Saturday.

Democrats Senator Sherrod Brown and Ohio gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray will be at the event.

Fox 8 will stream it live at 11 a.m.

Biden campaigned in Youngstown Monday.

President Donald Trump visits Cleveland on Monday to urge votes for Republicans.