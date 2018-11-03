FNTD Playoff Edition: The Cardinals beat the Mustangs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday Night Touchdown's John Telich traveled to Mentor where he saw the Cardinals soar against the Strongsville Mustangs 38-7. The Cardinal defense was in postseason form thanks to Noah Gladdish who cashed in two interceptions for touchdowns. Offensively, Mentor was led by quarterback Ian Kipp who was 15 of 21 for 252 yards and two touchdowns. He got the Cardinals off to a hot start scoring touchdowns on three of their first four offensive possessions.

Strongsville was led by wide receiver Joe Gillette who finished the night with 132 yards on eight catches.

The Mentor Cardinals will play the Canton McKinley Bulldogs next week.

