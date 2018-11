Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skyfox flying high capturing plenty of sky scores on this wet playoff night. First stop in Massillon where Walnut Ridge lost to the Tigers 45-14.

Next stop in Uniontown where Dresden Tri-Valley blanked Barberton 10 - 0.

The last stop of the night took Skyfox to Creston where Salineville Southern lost to Norwayne 52-16.

