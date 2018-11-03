FNTD Playoff Edition: Eagles get revenge on the Wildcats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Friday Night Touchdown crew welcomed Andy Baskin of 92.3 The Fan for Week 11. Andy traveled to Byers Field where he saw the St. Edward Eagles beat the St. Ignatius Wildcats 21-19. The Eagles were led by quarterback Garrett Dzuro who helped his team through the air and the ground. Dzuro finished the night 9 of 14 for 156 yards and rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown.

St. Ignatius was led by their senior quarterback Patrick Delahunty who got his team within 2 points with under two minutes to play thanks to his 35 yard touchdown run. The Wildcats went for the two-point conversion but the Eagle defense sacked Delahunty before he could get the ball out of his hands. Delahunty finished the night throwing for 159 yards and a touchdown.

This was Dzuro's first win against the Wildcats. St. Ignatius finished the season at 8-3.

St. Edward will face the Euclid Panthers next week.

