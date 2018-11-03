FNTD Playoff Edition: Eagles beat the Blue Devils

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday Night Touchdown Commissioner Dan Coughlin was back in action as he traveled to Avon to watch the Eagles beat the Holland Springfield Blue Devils 49-14. The Eagles defense forced three turnovers in the first half which gave them a 35-14 halftime lead and they never looked back.

The Eagles were led by quarterback Ryan Maloy who finished 11 of 23 for 94 yards. Maloy threw for two touchdowns and scored three more on the ground.

Avon 10-1 will face 11-0 Anthony Wayne next week.

For more Friday Night Touchdown click here.