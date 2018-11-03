Cleveland officer shot in the line of duty, suspect captured

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police say a suspect is in custody in the shooting of a police officer and one other person early Saturday morning.

Police say the officer with the 4th District has multiple injuries.

The officer was responding to a call about a man who had been shot in the 2600 block of East 121st Street at 4:16 a.m.

In a press conference, police said someone opened fire at officers when they approached a home.

Cleveland police said in a press release they believe the suspect used an assault rifle.

The officer was shot multiple times in both legs.

EMS took the officer to University Hospitals. He was alert and surrounded by family and officers before he went into surgery. Cleveland police say he is in stable condition.

At the scene, police found a man who had been shot in a vehicle near the house.

Police say that person was shot before officers arrived on the scene. That person was also taken to University Hospitals.

The Gang Impact Unit has arrested the suspect. He has not been identified.

