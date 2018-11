× Cleveland musician Glenn Schwartz passes away

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Musician Glenn Schwartz has passed away at the age of 77.

He was a guitarist for the Cleveland-based rocked band the James Gang in 1967 and later joined the Blues band Pacific Gas & Electric.

He also played with the Gospel rock group The All Saved Freak Band.

According to the Glenn Schwartz fan page, Schwartz passed away Friday morning.

Arrangements have not been announced.