Buckeyes host Huskers at home after loss

Posted 11:00 am, November 3, 2018, by

Head Coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches as his team warms up before a game against the Tulane Green Wave at Ohio Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a pair of wins, Nebraska’s confidence is high for its matchup with reeling Ohio State.

The No. 8 Buckeyes had had a bye week to stew over the improbable Oct. 20 loss to Purdue when their running game and defense were inexplicably absent.

Nebraska is improving but will come into Ohio Stadium an 18-point underdog.

The Huskers are led by a freshman dual-threat quarterback and senior tailback who have help revive their running game.

Ohio State hosts Nebraska Saturday.

Kickoff is at 12 p.m. on Fox 8.

