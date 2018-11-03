× Buckeyes host Huskers at home after loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a pair of wins, Nebraska’s confidence is high for its matchup with reeling Ohio State.

The No. 8 Buckeyes had had a bye week to stew over the improbable Oct. 20 loss to Purdue when their running game and defense were inexplicably absent.

Nebraska is improving but will come into Ohio Stadium an 18-point underdog.

The Huskers are led by a freshman dual-threat quarterback and senior tailback who have help revive their running game.

Ohio State hosts Nebraska Saturday.

Kickoff is at 12 p.m. on Fox 8.