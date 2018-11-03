× Boil advisory for portions of Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio – The City of Mansfield has issued a boil advisory for part of the city due to a water main break.

This affects Lida Street from Harker Street to West Longview.

Under a boil advisory, water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least three minutes prior to drinking.

The city says this is precautionary until samples can be tested to confirm water purity.

The City of Mansfield has lifted the boil advisory affecting North Diamond Street between North Park and East Fourth Street.

In a press release, the city says water samples tested from that area confirm the water is safe to drink.