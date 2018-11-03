15-year-old Florida boy deemed ‘sociopath’ after allegedly killing mother, staging fake burglary

DEBARY, Fla. — A Florida teenager has been deemed one of Volusia County’s “top three sociopaths” and may be charged as an adult for murdering his mother.

According to WKMG, 15-year-old Gregory Ramos confessed to killing his 46-year-old mother, Gail Cleavenger, and dumping her body after reporting her missing on Friday morning.

Ramos reportedly called 911 after he got home from school Friday afternoon and claimed to have found his house burglarized, Cleavenger’s car running and his mother missing.

When deputies arrived, they realized something was off, according to WKMG. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told the outlet that Ramos had scratches on his face that were consistent with wounds inflicted in self-defense and that the scene seemed suspicious.

The Sheriff’s Office reportedly interviewed two of Ramos’ friends, 17-year-olds Dylan Ceglark and Brian Porras, who allegedly confessed to helping Ramos stage the burglary scene and bury Cleavenger.

Deputies told WKMG that Ramos was unfazed by his friends’ confessions and ultimately confessed to the murder himself.

He reprotedly told deputies that he had attempted to strangle his mother to death around midnight Friday after getting in an argument over a poor grade he received in school. According to the news outlet, Ramos went outside after strangling Cleavenger to retrieve a wheelbarrow, however when he returned he realized she was still alive.

Chitwood told WKMG that Ramos then spent 30 minutes strangling his mother again, ultimately killing her. He is accused of then dragging her body outside and calling his friends to help bury her body.

The three boys reportedly buried Cleavenger’s body in a fire pit where they often drank and did drugs and then staged the burglary scene — they even hid “stolen” electronics.

Ramos was reportedly a police explorer with the Sheriff’s Office and worked with the deputies as a volunteer. Chitwood told the news outlet that Ramos was also studying criminal justice and crime scene investigation at his high school; he allegedly wanted to be a homicide detective in the future.

Allegedly, Ramos admitted to using his knowledge of crime scene analysis to disguise the scene, which deputies claimed looked undisturbed.

WKMG reports that Ramos told authorities he killed his mother as a “preemptive strike” because he believed she would one day kill him, although deputies claimed there is no evidence of an abusive relationship between the two.

Chitwood is recommending that Ramos be tried as an adult claiming he is a sociopath and “soulless individual,” according to the news outlet. Chitwood also reportedly compared Ramos, and his friends, to the Columbine High School shooters.

Ceglarek and Porras have both reportedly been charged with acting as accessories to first-degree murder.

All three boys are expected in court Sunday.