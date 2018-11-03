10th Annual Wayne Dawson Celebrity Bowlathon raises money for good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICKLIFFE, Ohio -- Some of your favorite FOX 8 personalities spent Saturday in the allies and gutters supporting a good cause.

The 10th Annual Wayne Dawson Celebrity Bowlathon was held Saturday evening at the Rollhouse in Wickliffe.

Wayne Dawson, Kristi Capel, and Scott Sabol were among some of the FOX 8 crew picking up strikes and spares.

The event raised money for the Annie L. Dawson foundation, which provides college scholarships to high school students, winter coats and supplies to elementary school students and empowerment conferences to students of all age.