YouTube channel ‘Gas Station Encounters’ helping catch northeast Ohio thieves

NORTHEAST OHIO -- Owners and employees at a northeast Ohio gas station who were tired of seeing so many thefts at their mini mart started a YouTube channel that’s become a sensation.

Gas Station Encounters has hundreds of thousands of subscribers and millions of views.

The surveillance videos are all real and edited and narrated with a wicked flare by a person who asked to only be identified as Brandon.

His family owns the business, and he has worked there for 13 years.

Brandon says their goal is to make the thefts stop and perhaps entertain people in the process.

