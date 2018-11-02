× Woman sexually assaulted by masked man, Kent police say

KENT, Ohio– The Kent Police Department is asking people to be cautious and vigilant following a sexual assault on Thursday.

The victim was walking along Holly Drive between the Holly Park Apartments and Horning Road at about 8 a.m. That’s when she was attacked by a masked man, police said.

He sexually assaulted her then fled northbound when a car approached, according to a news release.

On Friday, Kent State University issued a safety message to students and staff. It advised members of the community to keep doors locked, walk in groups and have keys ready when in parking lots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent Police Department at 330-673-7732.