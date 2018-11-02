× Woman charged in suspected emaciation death of 77-year-old Mansfield woman

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the suspicious death of a 77-year-old woman.

According to Mansfield police, on October 23, officers were called to a home on 2nd Avenue in Mansfield to investigate a deceased person.

Officers reportedly found the 77-year-old victim in her bedroom, deceased and very emaciated.

Police said the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office discovered signs of neglect after conducting their preliminary autopsy. Police say more information will be provided once a complete autopsy has been conducted.

After consultation with the Richland County prosecutor, police said they issued Jennifer K. Sweat felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and failing to provide for a functionally impaired person.

Lt. Robert Skropits said, “This was a horrific scene that the Officers and Coroner’s office personnel were subjected to, a terrible loss of life to one of our citizens in the Mansfield community.”

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.