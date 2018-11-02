Weather: Flood watches, warnings — then rain tapers off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FLOOD Watches and Warnings remain in effect until this morning. There are a number of places that have accrued 2-3+ inches of rain since it began. Thankfully, the rain will begin to taper off on today, but will not totally quit until early Saturday.

That leaves Sunday as our weather team’s “pick day.” Here’s the latest Fox 8-day forecast:

October averaged our “near normal” temperature wise, even though the swing from warm to cold was significant. The warmest departure from normal was in October:

The coldest from departure was in January. Do you remember how COLD the year started?

Soon, our sunset times will shift to very early as we prepare to return to Eastern Standard Time on November 4th: