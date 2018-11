Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The heaviest of the rain has quit, but we are still getting dogged by passing showers which may persist into the first part of Saturday before the atmosphere shows signs of improving.

Browns game forecast looks great! Temps will be in the mid 50’s with sunshine. That leaves Sunday as our weather team’s “pick day.”

