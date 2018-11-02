× Parents of 2-year-old Akron girl who died in cold plead guilty

AKRON, Ohio– The parents of a 2-year-old girl who died outside in the cold outside the family’s Akron home appeared in court on Thursday.

Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of child endangering, which is a third-degree felony. They will be sentenced on Dec. 7 and face up to three years in prison.

Officers were called to a home on Doty Drive in Akron on Feb. 2 for an unresponsive toddler. Williams found her daughter, Wynter Parker, outside the in cold. The temperature that day was in the teens.

The girl was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wynter suffered severe hypothermia.

