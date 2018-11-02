× Panera Bread to Offer Free You Pick Two Meals to Honor Veterans

Cleveland, OH – November 2018 – Panera Bread’s largest franchisee, Covelli Enterprises, will salute those in uniform with a free You Pick Two® meal on Monday, November 12th from 11am to 4pm in observance of Veterans Day at its 48 Panera Bread locations in the Cleveland, Akron, and Canton market. The company has made it an annual tradition to honor all veterans and military service members with free You-Pick-Two® meals at its participating bakery-cafés and has exceeded $1.4 million in food and monetary donations since 2011.

Free You Pick Two® meals for veterans and service members began in the Covelli-owned Panera Bread cafes in 2011, and since then the company has given away nearly 130,000 free meals to service men and women and veterans. To participate, service members and veterans need only to wear their uniform or show their valid Military I.D. or discharge papers at participating Panera Bread locations.

“Although it’s important to us to honor our veterans and military every day, this is a uniquely special opportunity for us and for each of our communities to say thank you,” said Sam Covelli, Owner and Operator of Covelli Enterprises. “This is our chance to give something small back to those who have given so much and sacrificed so greatly for us and for our freedom.”

Covelli Enterprises’ support for veterans groups is not limited to food donations on Veterans Day. Throughout the month of November, the Cleveland, Akron, and Canton bakery-cafes are raising funds through their Community Breadbox® at the registers to benefit Wags 4 Warriors. All funds raised through these canisters will be donated to the cause. Wags 4 Warriors unite veterans whom upon returning home from war suffer with PTSD or TBI with an appropriate dog, and provides all of the training, equipment and support for the dog to become the veteran’s service dog at no cost to the veteran.

The complimentary You-Pick-Two® meal will be honored from 11am to 4pm on Monday, November 12th, the day following Veterans Day, and includes a combination of any two half portions soup, salad, sandwiches, flatbreads, or mac and cheese.

About Covelli Enterprises

Covelli Enterprises operates more than 300 Panera Bread bakery-cafés in eight states. Headquartered in Warren, Ohio, Covelli Enterprises is the single largest franchisee of Panera Bread, LLC. In 2017, Covelli Enterprises donated more than $32 million to hunger relief agencies and non-profit organizations through Covelli Cares. http://www.covelli.com