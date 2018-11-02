Ohio dad charged after police find Halloween candy not to blame for meth in boy’s system

GALION, Ohio– A Crawford County man is facing charges after his 5-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine.

Cambray Carwell, 24, is charged with tampering with evidence and possession of drugs. He was taken to the Crawford County Jail and the prosecutor will review the case.

On Sunday, the Galion Police Department began investigating the possibility the boy’s candy was laced with something when he fell ill after trick-or-treating. Then the blame shifted to fake vampire teeth, so they were sent out for testing, but no controlled substance was detected.

“Our detectives have worked extremely hard on this investigation. While we cannot definitively say how the little boy ingested methamphetamine, we are extremely confident that he did not ingest any candy from Trick or Treat that was tainted,” the police department said in a news release on Friday.

Galion officers, with the help of K-9 Basco, searched the family’s apartment on Thursday. Police said they found drug paraphernalia, marijuana and suspected methamphetamine. Carwell also had meth in his system.

“The boy is home, has been attending school and has not shown any lingering effects from the drug,” the department said.

Continuing coverage of this story here