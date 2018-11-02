Medina man offers $10,000 reward after mother’s home burglarized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio – A Medina man is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever burglarized his mother’s home.

Xiao Long Wang said someone broke in through a window and entered the Westwood Drive home in the afternoon or evening of Oct. 26. He said they stole thousands of dollars of items, including a designer purse, a monogrammed scarf, jewelry and fine wine. He said the items were gifts from the family.

“I feel very threatened for my mother,” Wang said.

He reported the same thing happened almost exactly one year earlier, on Oct. 27, 2017. The incidents occurred while his mother was away working at her Medina restaurant, Dragon Buffet.

“I'm just thinking, this is the second time. It's getting way too dangerous and the third time they might be home, and I'm just worried about their life,” Wang said.

Medina police said they have no suspects and few leads, prompting Wang to take the unusual step of offering the large reward. Police said they are not involved with the reward.

“I have to do something. For my community. For God's sake, this is Medina. This is one of the safest communities in Ohio,” Wang said. “We want to keep that out and keep everybody safe.”

Medina police said there have not been other burglaries reported in the area.

Wang said he suspects the person responsible may know the family. He said he installed a security system at the house and hopes the reward will lead to an arrest.

“The absolute way to make sure this won't happen again is to get that person caught,” he said.