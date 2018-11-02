× Medina man faces charges for rape, child pornography

MEDINA, Ohio– A Medina man is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Allen Charles Royal, 54, is charged with one count of rape, one count of gross sexual imposition and two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. Additional charges could be filed.

On Oct. 17, the Medina Police Department said investigators learned of a sex offense involving a person under the age of 13.

Detectives searched Royal’s home on Fairfax Drive, where they found an extremely large volume of child pornography images and video.

Royal was taken to the Medina County Jail. He was indicted on Tuesday.