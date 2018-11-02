Man charged in shooting that left teen siblings dead appears in court

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man was charged in a shooting and hours-long standoff in Garfield Heights that took the lives of two teens appeared in court Friday.

The Garfield Heights Police Department said the victims were Giselle Lopez, 19, and her brother, Manuel Lopez, 17.

The suspect, 29-year-old Matthew Nicholson, is charged with two counts of murder and three counts of domestic violence.

Officers responded to a house on East 86th Street off of Garfield Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m. Sept. 5 for shots fired. When they arrived, they found Giselle and Manuel bleeding heavily in the driveway.

Their mother told officers the shooter was Nicholson, her live-in boyfriend who barricaded himself in the house.

The SWAT team was called to the scene and after about four hours of negotiating, the alleged gunman surrendered. The police report said Nicholson was wearing a bullet-proof vest when he walked out of the house.

The incident started with an argument between the victims’ mother and the suspect. Manuel intervened to defend his mother and the suspect threatened to kill everyone, according to the report. As the two victims left the house with their mother, the suspect stepped outside and fired a pistol.

Garfield Heights police said he works as a private security officer.

