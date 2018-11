Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Original Homemade Hot Sauce

Toni and Dave Rorick share a recipe using their Original Homemade Hot Sauce.

www.originalhomemadehotsauce.com

Original Homemade

Party Dip

8 oz cream Cheese, Softened

8 oz Sour Cream or 8 oz Plain Yogurt

5 tsp Oregano

1/3 Cup Original Homemade Hot Sauce - or to taste

Mix cream cheese and sour cream until smooth texture. Mix in oregano and hot sauce. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.