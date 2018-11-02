× Kevin Love has foot surgery, out for at least six weeks

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without their star for at least six weeks.

Kevin Love underwent surgery on his left foot on Friday in New York City, the team announced.

The Cavs said the five-time NBA All-Star will undergo an extended period of treatment and rehabilitation. He will be reevaluated in six weeks.

That means Love will not be playing when LeBron James returns to Cleveland with his Lakers on Nov. 21.

It’s been a tumultuous week for the Cavs. On Sunday, they fired head coach Tyronn Lue after a 0-6 start. Then on Thursday, shooting guard J.R. Smith said he’s hoping for a trade.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here