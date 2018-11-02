Is a hot dog a sandwich? Oscar Mayer says ‘yes’ — and hilarious chaos ensues on Twitter

Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Oscar Mayer is weighing in on that “debate.” The hot dog maker says ‘yes.’

Oscar Mayer tweeted out a challenge Thursday saying that anyone who didn’t agree could call their special hotline. They warned that the comments could be used on social media or future advertisements.

We know what's true… But we're gonna give you 24 hours to change our mind. Call to tell us why you think a hot dog IS NOT a sandwich. #ChangeOscarsMind pic.twitter.com/mhUoHBmnre — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) November 1, 2018

The company admitted the ploy was as much about clarifying the definition of a hot dog as it was about marketing. It got some pretty hilarious responses on Twitter alone:

Shoutout sandwich lovers 🌭 Holla @ us if you ever add hot dogs to your sandwich board 🏆 https://t.co/hEFE1z7qIj — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) November 1, 2018

We're not implying anything, we're just saying what we know and what we know doesn't go beyond hot dogs. 🌭 https://t.co/Lm13lajqLN — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) November 1, 2018

Respect the history lesson, still not convinced. https://t.co/KBF9jA8bVW — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) November 1, 2018

I'm not calling so you can run your evil Jedi mind tricks on me. A hot dog is NOT a sandwich for the simple reason is that it is/was always called a hot dog NOT a hot dog sandwich. pic.twitter.com/oORVY1hWn3 — I'm not just a woman I'm a storm with skin (@NunyaJennifer) November 1, 2018

Ok. We’ve heard some pretty good arguments that have made us maybe, maybeeee reconsider believing hot dogs are sandwiches. But probably not… Try and #ChangeOscarsMind 1-833-SNDWICH pic.twitter.com/B8KYzDTTQG — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) November 2, 2018

Oscar Mayer announced its final decision Friday morning, and revealed the public’s arguments did not sway its stance, after the 24-hour period ended on Friday morning.

You called and we listened. You almost changed our mind… but this is where we still stand. Hot dogs ARE sandwiches. pic.twitter.com/gDBh8azKd9 — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) November 2, 2018

What do you think?