Is a hot dog a sandwich? Oscar Mayer says ‘yes’ — and hilarious chaos ensues on Twitter

Is a hot dog a sandwich?
Oscar Mayer is weighing in on that “debate.” The hot dog maker says ‘yes.’
Oscar Mayer tweeted out a challenge Thursday saying that anyone who didn’t agree could call their special hotline. They warned that the comments could be used on social media or future advertisements.
The company admitted the ploy was as much about clarifying the definition of a hot dog as it was about marketing. It got some pretty hilarious responses on Twitter alone:
Oscar Mayer announced its final decision Friday morning, and revealed the public’s arguments did not sway its stance, after the 24-hour period ended on Friday morning.
What do you think?