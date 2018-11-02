× Indians not extending qualifying offers to Brantley, Miller and Allen

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians are not expected to give a $17.9 million qualifying offer to left fielder Michael Brantley. It was first reported by ESPN’s Buster Olney on Friday.

The Indians are not extending qualifying offers to any free agents, including relief pitcher Andrew Miller and closer Cody Allen.

This year, Brantley was selected to his third All-Star Game. He started the season on the disabled list, but ended up batting .309 with 17 home runs and 76 RBIs. Brantley missed much of 2016 and 2017 with shoulder and ankle injuries.

He was the player to be named later in the Tribe’s 2008 trade that sent CC Sabathia to the Brewers.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here