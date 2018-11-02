× InCuya Music Festival canceled after one year

CLEVELAND– The InCuya Music Festival is one and done.

The Cleveland Concert Company announced on Friday it is pressing pause of the two-day event.

The first InCuya Music Festival was Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 on the malls in downtown Cleveland. It featured a lineup of Grammy-nominated R&B singer SZA, folk rock band The Avett Brothers, alt rockers AWOLNATION and English rock band New Order.

“While the inaugural event showed a lot of potential, our team felt that the timing to proceed with the event in 2019 would be challenging. Building on what we learned, we’re open to considering potential options for the future,” said Board Chair Sunny Nixon, Cleveland Concert Company, in a news release on Friday.

The festival was created through a partnership with the Cleveland Concert Company, Destination Cleveland and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“InCuya delivered a great fan experience and exciting live music on a grand scale in downtown Cleveland,” said Greg Harris, President and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “With some retooling, a future festival could be a major success, and we look forward to continuing to support music initiatives that embody our mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll.”

