‘I was so tired of doing this by myself’: Mom accused of abandoning kids on side of road

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina — A mother from North Carolina faces charges after being accused of leaving her two children on the side of the road and driving away.

WTVD reports Jennifer Westfall, 38, dropped her nine-year-old and 19-month-old children off on the side of Reedy Creek Road Oct. 2.

Police said another woman dropping her own children off at school saw what happened, picked the children up and took them to the school building.

Westfall claimed that she dropped her kids off on campus and watched a woman take their hands.

She said she thought it was a legal way abandon the children.

“I know what I did was wrong but I just, I was so tired of doing this by myself. I have the strength to do what I need to do but I don’t have the skills to make the income that I need to take care of my family, and nobody will hire me. I’ve been around everywhere. And with these charges I just don’t see how I’m ever getting my kids back,” said Westfall.

In North Carolina, WTVD reports, only babies a few days old can be left with another adult in order for it to be considered legal.

Children’s Protective Services and local police investigated what happened and charged Westall with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse. The children are currently in foster care.

