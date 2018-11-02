Crimestoppers offering reward money for trick-or-treat assault in Lyndhurst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNDHURST - Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the attack of two trick-or-treaters.

Police say the two boys, 12 and 13, were attacked and their candy and a cell phone were stolen.

The one boy had a broken nose and may need surgery.

"This is just awful," said Richard McIntosh of Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County, "This is should not happen."

Crimestoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.