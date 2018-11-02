Cleveland couple uses dinosaur costume in photos to sell house

CLEVELAND– That’s one way to get your home noticed on the market.

When her clients said they wanted to use a dinosaur in their listing photos, realtor Carly Sablonty said, “Let’s do it!”

The Russell Real Estate agent posted the pictures, featuring the pink dino in the shower and peaking in the front door, on Facebook on Thursday. Sablonty said her clients are “over the moon” about all the attention the playful pics are getting.

The house is located on Broadale Road in the Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. It has three beds and two baths with a listing price of $129,900. Dinosaur suit not included.

